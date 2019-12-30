Pat Cummins Ends The Year On A High Note; Becomes The Highest Wicket-taker In Tests

There seems to be nothing going wrong for Australia's right-arm pacer, Pat Cummins as he has had a brilliant year so far. Right from being sold for a whopping INR 15.5 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to topping the ICC Test bowling ranks, Cummins has enjoyed it all.

Cummins tops Test numbers

However, to end the year on an even better note, the speedster nailed another record as he became the bowler to scalp the highest number of wickets in Tests in 2019. Courtesy of the recent carnage, he wreaked against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test where he picked 5 for 28, Cummins now has 59 wickets to his name. Nathan Lyon follows Cummins on the list with 45 wickets and pacer Mitchell Starc has the fifth-highest number of wickets. Stuart Broad and Neil Wagner rank third and fourth respectively with 43 wickets each.

Ashwin finishes as decade's highest wicket-taker

India's Ravichandran Ashwin finished the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Ashwin is on top with 564 scalps and is the only spinner in the list. England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad followed him with 535 and 525 wickets respectively. New Zealand's Tim Southee (472) and Trent Boult (458) are fourth and fifth.

India's batsmen dominate ODI cricket

Between 2010 and 2019, India captain Virat Kohli scored 11,125 runs in 220 innings at an average of 60.79. The right-hander slammed 42 of his 43 ODI centuries during the same period. He is followed by opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is second on the list with 8,249 runs from 176 innings. The two batsmen are followed by two South African cricketers, Hashim Amla (7,265 runs) and AB de Villiers (6,485 runs) at third and fourth respectively on the list of highest run-getters of the decade.

