Border-Gavaskar Trophy: H2H, Most Wickets, Most Runs- All Numbers Before IND Vs AUS Series

Team India will take on Australia in the highly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is all set to begin on 9th February. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been a competitive series between both sides since its starting days. Team India currently holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the last time these teams met for the series a wounded Team India with a lot of fringe players defeated a full-fledged Aussie side at their home.

The Border-Gavaskar series has always been competitive as both teams are full of quality players. So let's have a look at the head-to-head records and other statistics of the series.

Team who has won most Border-Gavaskar Trophy titles

Team India stands ahead in winning the most Border-Gavaskar Trophy titles. Team India till now has won 14 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia whereas on the other hand, Australia also stands close with 13 titles.

Most Runs in the Border-Gavaskar series

The Border-Gavaskar series is always a treat to watch due to the quality of the team's batsmen. If we talk about which batsman leads the list with the most runs in the series, it has Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 3262 runs from 65 innings.

Most wickets in Border- Gavaskar series

The Border-Gavaskar series has been highly competitive where bowlers from both sides have stepped up to the mantle and delivered match-winning performances. If we reflect on which bowler has the most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar series so far the list has Anil Kumble at the top with the legendary spinner picking up 111 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 30.32.

Most hundreds in Border- Gavaskar series

The Border-Gavaskar series has witnessed many quality knocks which has changed the mode of the match. The batsman who has the most hundreds in the series is Sachin Tendulkar with 9 hundreds in 65 innings of 34 matches.

Most 5 wicket hauls in Border Gavaskar series

We have seen many bowlers from both sides displaying brilliant bowling performances from time to time. However, the bowler who has the most five-wicket hauls in the Border-Gavaskar series is Anil Kumble with the legendary bowler picking up 10 five-wicket hauls in 38 innings of 20 matches.

Form guide of India and Australia in last 10 Tests

India: Win, Win, Loss, Win, Win, Loss, Loss, Win, Win, Draw

Australia: Draw, Win, Win, Win, Win, Loss, Win, Win, Draw, Draw

Overall India vs Australia Head to Head record in Tests

Matches played: 102

Matches won by Australia: 43 (42.15%)

Matches won by India: 30 (29.41 %)

Matches Drawn: 28

Matches Tied: 1