Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Indore Replaces Dharamshala As Host For IND Vs AUS 3rd Test

The Holkar Stadium in Stadium is all set to host the third Test match between India and Australia, replacing the HPCA Stadium in Holkar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Monday on its official website. India clinched victory in the 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs and is currently gearing up for the second Test in Delhi.

Informing the decision, BCCI revealed that weather conditions in Dharmashala, alongside the recent renovation work in the stadium, have resulted in the stadium needing more time to be ready for the match. “The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” BCCI said.

NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS



More details here - https://t.co/qyx2H6N4vT pic.twitter.com/N3W00ukvYJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the full schedule and squads for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Full Schedule

India vs Australia 1st Test from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd Test from February 17 to 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Australia 3rd Test from March 1 to 5 at Holkar Stadium, Indore

India vs Australia 4th Test from March 9 to 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia Four-match Test series: Full Squads

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav