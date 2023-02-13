Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Indore Replaces Dharamshala As Host For IND Vs AUS 3rd Test

Quick links:
Image: bcci.tv
The Holkar Stadium in Stadium is all set to host the third Test match between India and Australia, replacing the HPCA Stadium in Holkar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Monday on its official website. India clinched victory in the 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs and is currently gearing up for the second Test in Delhi.
Informing the decision, BCCI revealed that weather conditions in Dharmashala, alongside the recent renovation work in the stadium, have resulted in the stadium needing more time to be ready for the match. “The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” BCCI said.
NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2023
More details here - https://t.co/qyx2H6N4vT pic.twitter.com/N3W00ukvYJ
Here’s a look at the full schedule and squads for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav