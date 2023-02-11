India Vs Australia: 4 Venues Who Will Host Match If 3rd Test Is Shifted Out Of Dharamsala

Ind Vs Aus: The clouds of uncertainty are hovering over the Dharamsala Cricket ground as the venue is still seeking final clearance to host the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As things stand, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) is making every possible effort to get the outfield of the ground match ready, however, with time not on HPCA's side BCCI is keeping its options open in case the need arises to shift the match to some other venue. The third Test is set to take place from 1st to 5th March 2023.

As per the schedule, the 4-match Test series between India and Australia would make a stop at Himachal Pradesh for the third Test. Dharamsala, which is one of the most picturesque venues in the world will host the match. But the late developments have stated that courtesy of a wet outfield the ground is not ready to present the perfect playing conditions.

According to a source in HPCA, the ground staff is on it to produce the field before the deadline and they are hopeful that the venue will stay put. “There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed.”

4 venues will host the match if 3rd Test is shifted out of Dharamsala

As per sources, the final call on the venue will be made on Monday or Tuesday. In case BCCI decides to strip Dharamsala from hosting the third Test between India and Australia, then a number of backup options would pop up. A shortlist of backup venues where the third Test could be moved includes Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore. Even Mohali is an option and so is Bangalore. BCCI would look to finalize the decision at the earliest keeping in mind the logistical challenges.