'Both Teams Got Surprised...': Hardik Pandya After 1st T20I Loss Against New Zealand

Team India captain Hardik Pandya, after losing the first T20 International against New Zealand by 21 runs, revealed that both sides were surprised with the way the pitch played. Pandya also acknowledged the fact that the team had to suffer for leaking so many runs at the end.

"No one thought this wicket would play like that, both teams got surprised but New Zealand played better cricket. The new ball was turning more than the old ball. The way it turned and bounced surprised us," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match press conference.

'Both teams got surprised'

"Till me and Surya were batting, we thought we would pull it off. In hindsight, we ended up giving 25 runs more than the par," Hardik added.

"The way Washington bowled, batted and fielded, it was more like Washington against New Zealand than India against New Zealand. If he and Axar can continue the way they are, it will help Indian cricket a lot," he remarked.

'It was nice to see the ball spin a bit more'

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and their team were also in a bit of a "shock" because of the way the ball spun in the second innings. Speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference Mitchell Santner said, "But it was a great game and it was pretty tight at the end, we saw a lot of runs in the ODI series and it was nice to see the ball spin a bit more."

"At the toss, we were going to bowl because we know chasing is so good over here and especially with the dew. That's always the challenge (on the captain using himself). You don't want to be seen doing the easy overs and stuff like that. We knew it was spinning in the powerplay and it was nice to chip one out," Santner added.

"It is nice to contribute to a score which helps us win a game. I thought the way the boys bowled at the end was pretty special. It is nice to take some momentum into the rest of the T20 series. The guys who went in early said it was pretty difficult against spin because of the tacky nature. It was my job to build a partnership and then take the onus on myself after Conway's departure. For me it is being really present and really clear, keeping it simple as possible and trusting my skills, not every time it comes off in T20 cricket but it is always nice when you get a few off the middle," he concluded.

Team India lost to New Zealand in the first T20 International of the three-match series by 21 runs following which New Zealand has a 1-0 lead in the series. The second match of the series will be played in Lucknow on January 29.