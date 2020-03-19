Brad Haddin Coins Advise For Rishabh Pant; Calls MS Dhoni A 'blessing' For India

As India's keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's struggles continue, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has come up with some words of wisdom for the youngster. Pant, who is touted as an eventual replacement for former skipper MS Dhoni has struggled to deliver on the early promise. The 22-year-old was even promoted as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, however, things have only gone downhill for the Delhi lad since then.

Speaking to a news daily, Haddin coined a piece of advice for the Delhi lad and asked him to bring his own style in the team in order to create an identity. Haddin then recalled the times he tried to follow Adam Gilchrist or Ian Healy and added that he had to bring my own unique style to the game.

'India blessed to have Dhoni'

Furthermore, Haddin heaped praises over former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying that India has been blessed to have enjoyed the services of a player like Dhoni for a long time. Haddin went on to say that Dhoni has left a great legacy to the game and added that if someone wants to take over, they will have to put up their own style to the game and decide on the type of wicket-keeper they want to create.

Towards the start of 2020, Rishabh Pant lost his place as at the start of the home season last year, India recalled veteran Wriddhiman Saha in the playing eleven to keep the wickets. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as Saha did a splendid job behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since India's exit from the World Cup in the previous year and it is said to be that the former skipper will decide on the future course of his career after the IPL.

(with inputs from agencies)