Ben Stokes Admits Forgetting How He Suffered A Stomach Injury In Sri Lanka

The England cricket team recently toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. Scheduled to be played between March 19 and March 31, the tour got called off for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes was also part of the 16-man English squad. However, he sustained a stomach injury during one of the tour matches against Sri Lanka Board President's XI.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Ellyse Perry, Ben Stokes And Quinton De Kock In One Single Post

Ben Stokes on his stomach injury in Sri Lanka

While writing for an England-based news daily, Ben Stokes wrote that he used the cricketing break induced by coronavirus to recover from the injury he sustained in Sri Lanka. He further wrote that his injury was so painful that it felt like someone was “stabbing” him in the abdomen. Strangely enough, he also admitted that he does not remember how he suffered the injury in the first place.

Also Read | SL Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' Abdominal Issues A Worry For IPL 2020 Team Rajasthan Royals

Regarding the cancellation of the tour, Ben Stokes wrote that he was pleased with the decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He prioritised the health of every player during the time of such an ongoing crisis.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ben Stokes' New Book Fuels Yet Another RR-SRH Twitter Banter For Fans To Enjoy

IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to resume all-round duties for RR

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, Ben Stokes was retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming season. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹12.50 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29. However, in wake of the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learned about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces RCB To Suspend Training Camp Scheduled For March 21