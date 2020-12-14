Brad Hogg Names Indian Bowler Most Likely To Dismiss Steve Smith & It's NOT Jadeja

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide. The series down under is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the year. While India will look to win their second consecutive Test series on Australian soil with their last win (2-1) coming in 2018-19, the Australians will want to avenge their defeat by beating the Men in Blue.

India vs Australia pink ball Test: Brad Hogg advises Indian bowlers on how to dismiss Steve Smith

One of India's biggest nemesis in the upcoming series will be former Australian captain Steve Smith who has always had fruitful outings against Virat Kohli's side. Smith vs India is a different entity altogether and his staggering numbers are a testament to it. The 31-year old has played 10 Tests against India where he has amassed 1429 runs at a sensational average of 84.05. Indian bowlers have always found it tough to dismiss Smith and now former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has advised the Indians on how to get rid of the World No. 1 Test batsman.

While speaking on his YouTube channel. Hogg said that during India vs Australia pink ball Test whenever Smith comes in, Indian bowlers should attack the stumps with the pink ball if the ball is swinging. Hogg added that if he was the captain he would keep the point area open to force Smith to open the face and push the ball through that region. He also said that he would try to get him LBW with inswingers.

According to Hogg, R Ashwin was one bowler who had the potential to get rid of the Australian. The former spinner reckoned that for Smith, he wouldn't keep a sweeper at deep square leg and bring him inside the circle to make him play that shot which he wouldn't play early in his innings otherwise. Hogg opined that if he was the captain, he would come over the wicket with Ashwin because of the extra bounce he can generate and if the off-spinner gets a little bit of spin, an LBW chance or the bat-pad chance can be created.

Hogg picking Ashwin over Ravindra Jadeja as his go-to bowler vs Smith comes as a surprise considering the southpaw's record against the Australian. Jadeja has had more success against Smith in Tests as compared to Ashwin. Here's a look at Ashwin and Jadeja's record against Smith.

R Ashwin vs Steve Smith

Runs Balls Dots Dismissals Fours Sixes Strike-rate 348 570 366 3 31 5 61.05

Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith

Runs Balls Dots Dismissals Fours Sixes Strike-rate 151 474 373 4 13 0 31.86

SOURCE: BRAD HOGG TWITTER

