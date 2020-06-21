Brad Hogg Reveals How Justin Langer Helped Him In Reviving His Cricketing Career

Brad Hogg has been one of the best as well finest spinners to have represented Australia at the highest level. He has had a successful career at the international level as well as in global franchise T20 cricket. Hogg has been a part of the mighty Australian team that had won consecutive World Cups in 2003, and, 2007 respectively. However, he has revealed there was a time when his former team-mate Justin Langer had given him a reality check with regards to his career.

‘Mate, you have got to pull your head in'

“I toured with Australia in 96. Two years later, I was in the dressing rooms at WA (Western Australia). I had just been dropped by the state team, I was carrying on like a pork chop. He pinned me up against the locker in the changing room and said 'Mate, you’ve got to pull your head in, otherwise you’re going to lose your cricketing career very quickly. Go home and look at yourself in the mirror.’ That was probably the biggest moment in my career", said the two-time World Cup winner while interacting on Cricket Badger podcast.

“During that period I wasn’t really having a connectedness with Tom Moody. I was blaming him for certain things, and when I went home and looked at myself in the mirror I started to get some home truth,” he added.

“I went for a run that night and sat on a park bench sort of in tears, just realizing what I had done, throwing the opportunity away. It took me 18 months to get back in that state team and five years to get back for Australia. I had lost my core values of being a team man and I became selfish. Luckily, I had the opportunity to get back on the right path.” the veteran spinner further added.

READ: Yuvraj Singh Debuts New Ponytail In Yoga Day 2020 Video Amid 'difficult & Dark Times'

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(with inputs from agencies)