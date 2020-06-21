Yuvraj Singh Debuts New Ponytail In Yoga Day 2020 Video Amid 'difficult & Dark Times'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined scores of other cricketers in observing the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday as the world Cup-winning cricketer turned to Yoga to build on positivity amid 'dark & difficult times'. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing everyone to remain indoors, this yera's International Yoga Day 2020 was themed 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh shared his experience with Yoga, pointing out that it contributed to both physical and mental health. The swashbuckling all-rounder also sported his new ponytail look in the video of his Yoga day drill shared on wsocial media.

'In these dark, difficult times...'

In these dark, difficult times, we are all looking for positivity. Yoga gives us mental & physical health, ensuring we stay fit on the inside & the outside. Let's work towards developing a healthy body and healthier mind. Stay Home, Stay Safe #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/M5rOpZUhIP — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 21, 2020

Kaif, Harbhajan embrace International Yoga day 2020

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif observed International Yoga Day 2020 as they joined thousands around the globe in performing Yoga on Sunday. Themed around 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family', the International Yoga Day 2020 was observed in high spirit despite the coronavirus pandemic, as people took the digital route to connect and perform Yoga. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketers shared pictures of their family performing Yoga. While former spinner Harbhajan Singh embraced 'Yoga for life', Mohammed Kaif urged his fans to fall in love with taking care of oneself.

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Sehwag's duck-walk on International Yoga Day 2020

A duck walk across the floor. That is how former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag participated in performing yoga, in his own style, on International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. Thousands of people across the globe participated in performing yoga on the eve of the 6th International Yoga Day, whose theme is 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a video of his duck-walk drill and hailed yoga as an effective mechanism to improve oneself even if it takes some time.

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

PM Modi's message to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on International Yoga Day on Sunday, stressing on the benefits of yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'yoga at home, yoga with family'. This year's International Yoga Day theme, PM Modi revealed, was to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family. PM Modi elaborated on the positives of performing yoga, its effect on boosting one's immunity system and its need at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.