IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reckons All Is Not Well Between Dinesh Karthik & Andre Russell

Brad Hogg reckons that all is still not well between Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik and Caribbean power-hitter Andre Russell. It had so happened that after one of KKR's league match last season, Russell who was having a dream run questioned the logic behind the team's decision to send him to bat lower down the order as he had no hesitation in expressing his displeasure. Nonetheless, Karthik, on the other hand, revealed the two had a discussion regarding the same and all is well between them. DK said this a few months back while interacting on the RK Show.

'Can get out of hand': Brad Hogg

While analysing the two-time winners, Hogg said that the Kolkata franchise look promising and can have a great tournament but at the same time they need to ensure that the issue between Dinesh and Andre should not get out of control.

“What is the one flaw in this team? There is only one - the relationship between Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. We can’t have Andre Russell come out in the media after the game and say we didn’t make the right decisions. That’s got to be done behind closed doors,” said the veteran spinner while interacting on his official Youtube channel ‘Hogg’s Vlog’. "Brendon McCullum has to make sure he rectifies that relationship, gets on top of it early, because, if there is a little bit of disharmony in this line-up, it can have a ripple effect in a bio-secure environment, and things can get out of hand very quickly,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

KKR in IPL 2020

The Knights will be hoping to win their third IPL crown in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are staying at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Karthik, on the other hand, will be leading the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. He was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at Manchester and has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things since then. He will be hoping to make his bat do the talking as well as showcase some extraordinary performances behind the stumps and eye a comeback in the shortest format for Team India as the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins.

