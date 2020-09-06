IPL 2020: Calm Before 'Gayle Storm' As Chris Joins KXIP Team-mates Post Quarantine

It seems like Chris Gayle just cannot wait to make his bat do the talking as he is eager to unleash the 'Gayle Storm' when he finally makes his way to the 22 yards and takes all the bowlers to the cleaners in the upcoming edition of the IPL. But before he makes an impact on the cricket field, Christopher finally joined his Kings XI Punjab team-mates after having completed his six-day quarantine.

READ | IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik & Co. look formidable in the nets, KKR aces training session

'Back in class': Chris Gayle

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have a new headmaster in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with a new head boy, KL Rahul,” said the Caribbean power-hitter while interacting in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab. “This is going to go on for 84 days, so this is our family and our home now. We just have to try to get up and running as quickly as possible and enjoy each other’s company,” the 'Universe Boss' added.

READ | IPL 2020: Williamson happy to be playing again, calls tournament 'exciting opportunity'

KXIP in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

READ: IPL 2020: KL Rahul Eager To Learn Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's Captaincy Techniques