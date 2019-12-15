Brendon McCullum, Mark Waugh & Michael Vaughan Engage In Twitter War Over The Best Side

Former England skipper, who bid adieu to the game back in 2009, has been trying hard to make an impact on social media for quite a while now. On most of the occasions, he gets trolled for his comments, but there are instances when he is appreciated as well. Recently, after Australia registered a dominating 2-0 victory against Pakistan at home, Vaughan took to Twitter, to warn the Aussie side about a team that could probably give them a tough time at their home soil.

Only 1 Team in the World can compete in Aussie conditions against this Australian Team .. that’s #India .. No other team has the tools imo .. #AUSvNZ @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 14, 2019

'Time will tell I guess'

The English opener had named India as the side that could be troublesome for Australia. Soon after his comments, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum could not resist responding as he defended the Kiwis and said that it was too early to say so and with Trent Boult coming back to a side would be a huge benefit for New Zealand. The Blackcaps are currently touring Australia with the first Test being underway at Perth currently. McCullum added that Australia is likely to win the first Test but the contest will still remain open with New Zealand giving a string fight. Former Australia all-rounder Mark Waugh also responded to McCullum's comments as he stated that lack of spinners is a concern for the Blackcaps. McCullum then retaliated to Waugh's comments by saying that with wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the spinners have served the side well over the past 32 months.

READ | Rishabh Pant Will Be Massive Player Once He Starts Getting Runs: Vikram Rathour

Bit of an early crow here Vaughny? Boult to come back in will be a huge benefit to Nz. As will not having to start batting against the new pink ball under lights! Aus likely to go 1-0 up but seen enough to suggest it won’t be one way traffic throughout. Time will tell I guess..🧐 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 15, 2019

READ | We Are On A Mission To Do Better In One-dayers: Pollard

Lack of a quality spinner big issue for NZ in the next 2 tests. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 15, 2019

READ | Former Wicketkeeper Mark Boucher Appointed As Proteas Head Coach Till 2023

Has served them ok over the last 32 months Junior? Test win in Sri Lanka and series win v Pakistan in the UAE. 🤓 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 15, 2019

New Zealand strike back but Aussies dominant

The final session of play on Day 3 saw the New Zealand bowlers strike back with four quick wickets giving away 12 runs as Australia who were comfortably placed at 148/3 were reduced to 160/6 at stumps. Nonetheless, the Aussies have taken a mammoth lead of 417 runs and appear to be in the driver's seat to win their seventh Test match under lights.

WATCH: 'Flaming' Bails & Pink Ball Fly Pell-mell As Tim Paine Gets Fully Castled