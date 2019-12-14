WATCH: 'Flaming' Bails & Pink Ball Fly Pell-mell As Tim Paine Gets Fully Castled

Australian Test captain Tim Paine had a day to forget in the ongoing Day-Night Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He had earlier missed the easiest of run-out chances and then failed to trouble the scorers when he had come out to bat.

Tim Paine castled for a golden duck

Tim Paine had walked out to the middle after Travis Head's dismissal. However, his stay was cut short very soon after he was castled by Tim Southee for a golden duck. On the second delivery of the 54th over, Southee had bowled a good length delivery which came back in. The wicket-keeper batsman tried to flick the ball but such was the beauty of the delivery that it sneaked between his bat and pad and disturbed the center pole. A shell-shocked Paine had no choice rather than walking back and his miserable day on the field came to an end. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Tim Paine misses an easy run-out chance

This had happened on Day 3 of the first Test match. Ross Taylor and BJ Watling were rebuilding for New Zealand after they had lost half their side on Friday. The duo was making the Aussies toil in the middle. However, the hosts got an early chance which they let it slip away. In the 35th over, BJ Watling wanted Taylor to get back on strike and he went back for a risky second run. Taylor had no interest and sent him back as there was no second run in the taking. Nonetheless, Watling was already a long way down the track and there was no way he could have got back to the striker's end. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon collected the ball and threw it to the keeper. Tim Paine could have effected the easiest of run-outs as the batsman was nowhere in the picture. Instead, he committed a huge blunder and ended up fumbling the ball as Watling got back to his crease and no damage was done to the Black Caps.

New Zealand strike back but Aussies dominant

The final session of play on Day 3 saw the New Zealand bowlers strike back with four quick wickets giving away 12 runs as Australia who were comfortably placed at 148/3 were reduced to 160/6 at stumps. Nonetheless, the Aussies have taken a mammoth lead of 417 runs and appear to be in the driver's seat to win their seventh Test match under lights.

