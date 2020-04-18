Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting Set To Receive ₹8-10 Crore Despite No IPL 2020: Report

The coronavirus outbreak has massively impacted the lives of people across the globe. It has brought the world to an unprecedented, perhaps war-like standstill that has affected global share markets as well. All the major sporting competitions have come to a halt, which is why sporting organizations, leagues and teams alike, have suffered huge losses.

Coaching staff's salaries won't be affected even if IPL 2020 is called off

It has also resulted in the IPL 2020 getting postponed indefinitely. Players' purses are set to take a major hit if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled altogether. But that won't be the case with the coaching staff of IPL teams as they won't be severely affected by it. A contingency plan is already in place for their payments.

According to sources, each team's coaching and support staff are qualified to receive a salary of ₹8-10 crores. All the personnel that have been working behind the curtains since the IPL 2020 auction are set to receive compensation for their work. Ricky Ponting and Brendon McCullum are two big names, who are coaches of DC and KKR respectively.

A team official said that the coaches' salaries aren't the issue. Those who have worked round the clock and franchise workers are going to get their salaries. The source added that cricketers won't make any money if the tournament gets cancelled. It would be interesting to see what BCCI does with the insurance money it gains if the tournament stands cancelled.

IPL 2020: BCCI embrace for ₹2,000 crore loss after India lockdown gets IPL postponed

The situation in the country doesn't look promising which is why it looks like the IPL 2020 will be cancelled in all likelihood. If the IPL 2020 gets called off, the BCCI is set to suffer enormous losses. An anonymous BCCI official, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, said that the board is looking at a loss of ₹2,000 crores if the cash-rich league is cancelled. This, in turn, will affect the salaries of the players.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM