Brendon McCullum Has Funny Response To Fan Mimicking His Batting; Watch Video

The coronavirus outbreak has sent the world into a turmoil and has caused panic all over. More than 100,000 people have fallen prey to coronavirus and governments are giving it their all to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. Amidst these testing times, people are requested to quarantine themselves in order to contain the deadly virus.

All the major sports events across the globe have been called off, which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The cricketing world is also under isolation, which has given them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

IPL 2020: Former KKR star Brendon McCullum sees fan impersonating him

One cricket lover found a way to interact with New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum. The fan impersonated Brendon McCullum's style of batting and uploaded the video on Twitter. Brendon McCullum also responded to the video and lauded the fan for his efforts.

Now how about this for an impression of former @BLACKCAPS skipper and one of the greatest living New Zealanders @Bazmccullum!

(📹 Benny Cameron) pic.twitter.com/poYqYDuuwY — The ACC (@TheACCnz) April 12, 2020

IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum comically replies to latest imitation video

Not bad. Probably a little more technically correct than the real thing! 😂 https://t.co/NMY0oomPg7 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 12, 2020

Several cricketers have been spending their time off by sharing interesting videos with their fans. Recently, current Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson had also shared a video where he was seen practising with his pet dog. Amid the lockdown, Williamson did his best to get some cricket practice as he let his pet dog Sandy take some slip catches. The video went viral on social media and many cricketers followed the trend and uploaded interesting training videos with their pet dogs.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER