Brett Lee Gives Crucial Advice To Arshdeep Singh, Asks Rohit & Dravid To Shield Him

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee offered Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh some very important advice through his YouTube channel. Lee instructed Arshdeep to ignore advice from those who want him to gain weight in the gym. Arshdeep has been warned by Lee not to bulk up too much since it wouldn't make him a faster bowler. He also asked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to shield Arshdeep from an "overdose" of advice coming from people outside the game.

"Very often teams don't know what to do with these young and breakout stars. We have seen it before when young players get involved and advice from players, TV commentators, at the hotel. Every man means well but very often, too much advice can be counter-productive. So, I think Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have the responsibility to shield Arshdeep Singh from this overdose of advice," the former Australian pacer said on his YouTube channel.

"As someone who has played a few matches, I believe I am pretty qualified to pass him my thoughts. I have got a couple of little things that I believe can help Arshdeep with his action and take more wickets. My first advice to Arshdeep would be that people often say that a fast bowler should get to the gym and bulk. We hear they want him to bulk up, and be strong. Now strong can be strong in the mind. I would say do not over-gym. Lightweight, high repetitions, don’t worry about the beach muscles… if you want to do that, it won't help you bowl fast," he added.

Arshdeep's India career

Arshdeep Singh made his international debut in July this year and was immediately fast-tracked to the T20 World Cup squad courtesy of his good performances throughout the season including in the IPL. He played a vital role for Team India at the marquee ICC event, picking 10 wickets in six matches. Arshdeep was one of the best performers from the Indian team in the tournament. Arshdeep has played 21 T20I matches for his country and has picked 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 8.17.

Arshdeep recently made his ODI debut against New Zealand but failed to pick up even a single wicket in the game. He was added to the playing XI in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, where he bowled 8.1 overs for 68 runs at an economy rate of 8.32. Arshdeep didn't get to bowl in the second ODI as the game was called off due to rain. Arshdeep is expected to play the third ODI against New Zealand on November 29.

