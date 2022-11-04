T20 WC: Arshdeep Singh Explains Key Areas Of His Bowling, Speaks On Big Match Preparations

Team India broke Bangladesh fans' hearts with a 5-run victory (DLS method) in Adelaide after a great fightback from the bowlers. Bangladesh looked to be cruising towards the target only for a rain interruption to break the momentum. Once the match resumed, the Indian bowlers showed great character and fighting spirit to derail Bangladesh's run chase. Arshdeep Singh was impressive as his double-wicket 12th over changed the course of the India vs Bangladesh match.

Arshdeep Singh reveals wanting to be good in each phase

Arshdeep has been the best bowler for India in the T20 World Cup with nine wickets from four matches. His ability to remain calm and keep his composure even in pressure situations has seen him receive praise from all quarters. In an interview with Irfan Pathan on Star Sports, the left-arm pacer gave an insight into his bowling preparations for T20 World Cup. He said, “My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per the need.”

The youngster even gave credit to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey for working on his run-up and providing tips on how to bowl on Australian pitches. He added, “Paras Mhambrey said, if I come straight, I will get more consistency with my line. You cannot afford bad lines on Australia wickets so I am putting efforts to come straight and I am able to see the results but I hope to do better.”

Besides bowling preparations, Arshdeep Singh gave an insight on acclimatising to the Australian conditions and trying to manage his bowling length. He said, “Entire team prepared well for the World Cup. We reached Perth around one week before and worked on our lengths because everyone had different lengths. So while practising, we were able to figure out the lengths with bounce. I guess with good preparation we get good results.”

T20 World Cup: Has Team India qualified for the semi-final after beating Bangladesh?

After beating Bangladesh on Wednesday, Team India not only took the top spot in Group 2 but also took a step closer to the semi-finals. Pakistan's victory over South Africa on Thursday meant Team India's qualification hopes for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals lie in their hands. The Men in Blue only need a victory in their last game against Zimbabwe to qualify for the knockout stages as Group 2 winners. The India vs Zimbabwe clash will take place live at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 6.