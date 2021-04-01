Brett Lee Reveals Surprise, Special Guest On Flight To India Via Dubai For IPL 2021: WATCH

Several international cricketers and commentators are on their way to India for the latest season of the IPL. Brett Lee, who is likely to be one of the commentators of the tournament, revealed a special guest on his flight to India. Lee himself has been a part of the IPL, having played for the Kings XI Punjab (2008-10) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-13).

Brett Lee reveals special guest on Instagram handle

Brett Lee revealed David Warner as the special guest on his flight to India via his Instagram handle. The two can later be seen enjoying their glasses of beer. Here is the Instagram post Lee wrote ahead of the David Warner IPL 2021 arrival -

David Warner daughters

David Warner is seen as the surprise guest a few days after he posted an emotional picture with his daughters before leaving for India. The Australian opening batsman captioned the picture, "Dinner with my gorgeous girls before I leave and unfortunately Isla could not stay awake. #family #love #sisters #wifey @candywarner1." One can see Warner and two of his beautiful daughters in the post below.

IPL 2021 schedule

The much-anticipated 14th season of the IPL begins on April 9 with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, fifty-six league matches will be played across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. Since limited cities are hosting IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all matches will be played at neutral venues. SRH's first match is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

SRH squad

SRH players retained: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The David Warner IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 12.5 crore, which is the highest in the SRH squad.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.