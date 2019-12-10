Brian Lara Picks 2 Indian Batsmen Who Can Break His 400* Record, Here Are His Choices

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is one of the best batsmen the world has ever seen and perhaps the most complete left-hander to play the game. Lara’s unbeaten 400 against England in 2004 has been the highest individual Test score for a while now. At various points over the last decade and a half, the gargantuan score has looked like a mountain that cannot be climbed. His record still remains intact but it seemed David Warner was on his way to surpass that before Tim Paine decided to declare the innings in the recently-concluded second Test between Australia and Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Backs Rishabh Pant, Says Dhoni And Pant 'Totally Different' Players

Lara wanted Warner to go after his record in Adelaide, but Paine though they had scored more than enough and declared the innings with 589 runs on the board. The West Indian went on to say that records were meant to be broken and he had hoped that the Aussie skipper would have let Warner have a go instead of declaring. However, he feels that his record can still be broken.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara On Virat Kohli's Team India And ICC World Test Championship

Brian Lara believes two Indian batsmen can break his record

In an interview with a leading news agency, the former southpaw went on to name two Indian players who can break his record. While many would think one of the names would be Virat Kohli, but Lara had interesting choices up his sleeves. Lara feels Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw are two other contenders apart from Warner, who may one day break his record of 400, the highest Test score by a batsman. He said that a guy like Sharma, who you wonder if he’s still a Test cricketer or not, but if he gets going on a good day, on a good pitch in the right situation he can do it

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Recalls Mid-90s 'downward Spiral'; Urges Focus On Cricketers' Mental Health

Brian Lara felt Shaw will make a comeback into the team despite falling off the radar owing to injuries and being banned after failing a drug test. Speaking about Shaw, the West Indies great said that he will be an attacking option. He added that currently, he has fallen off the radar a little bit, but here was a 19-year-old, who has the world in front of him, hopefully, he can come back soon.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Disappointed At David Warner For Not Breaking His 400* Record At Adelaide