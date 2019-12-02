Brian Lara Disappointed At David Warner For Not Breaking His 400* Record At Adelaide

After David Warner's swashbuckling innings at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, West Indian great Brian Lara has revealed that he was really excited for Warner to go past his record for the highest individual score in a Test match. Lara has held the record since 2004 when he scored 400* against England in Antigua. David Warner made 335* at Adelaide before captain Tim Paine declared the first Australian innings.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Stuart Broad's comment on David Warner's 335* makes netizens go berserk

Brian Lara: Records are made to be broken

Talking to a leading Australian news portal, Lara talked about how he was very excited for Warner to break his record. Lara said that 'Records are meant to be broken' and he was actually looking forward to his being broken too as the left-handed Warner kept heading towards more glory at Adelaide. Lara, who was co-incidentally in Adelaide for professional commitments, was contemplating making his way to the Adelaide Oval to congratulate Warner.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Wasim Akram bashes Pakistan fielders, calls out players for yawning

Lara's actions would have similar to Sir Garfield Sobers, who walked out to the middle in Antigua in 1994 to congratulate Lara for going past his 364*. After Australia captain Tim Paine declared the Aussie innings, Warner remained stuck at 335*. Although Lara was upset that Warner could not get to 400, he understood that Paine's decision was for the team's good. Lara added that an explosive batsman like Warner will create more opportunities to break the record.

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK: Twitterati nostalgic as David Warner and Joe Burns play Rock, Paper, Scissors

David Warner believes that Rohit Sharma can reach 400

Matty Wade now knows what it's like to be at the non-striker's end when a player scores a Test triple century! 🌋@alintaenergy | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/fPOwCKljGD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

After his fascinating innings at Adelaide, Warner talked to an Australian sports portal about his innings and mentioned how if he had to pick a current batsman who could break Brian Lara's record, he would pick Rohit Sharma. David Warner and Marnus Labsuchagne put together a 361-run partnership to propel Australia to a mammoth 589/3. Pakistan, in return, could only make 302 - courtesy of Yasir Shah's hundred and Babar Azam's 97. After being all out for 302, Pakistan was asked to follow on and bat their second innings. They are currently 45/3 with Day 4 just around the corner.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith can break another Don Bradman record in the Aus vs Pak 2nd Test