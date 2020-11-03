Brian Lara Reveals Why A Resurgent Hyderabad Will Come Out All Guns Blazing Against Mumbai

Veteran cricketer Brian Lara has explained why Hyderabad have an edge over the title-holders Mumbai during the final league game of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Hyderabad must win this match in order to secure the fourth spot as well as a playoff berth.

'Found themselves in this position': Brian Lara

"Yeah, definitely. They (SRH) found themselves in this position and that's from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge," said Lara on Star Sports show Cricket Live. "Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so," the former Windies skipper added.

A must-win match for Hyderabad

The equation for the Orange Army is very simple and that is to beat the defending champions on Tuesday. If they succeed in doing that, then they will be through to the playoffs and will face Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. However, if the 2016 champions end up on the losing side, then they will be knocked out and it will be Kolkata who will grab the fourth spot and get the right to face Virat Kohli & Co. in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are at the summit of the points table and are comfortably placed with 18 points from 13 matches. They will be facing Delhi in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

The winner of that contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)

