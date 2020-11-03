Rohit Sharma Eager & Ready To Play IPL Playoff, Final Call On His Availability On Matchday

With no clarity on the improvement of his injury and fitness status, Rohit Sharma is still hopeful, eager and ready to play the IPL playoff on Thursday and a possible final next Tuesday, if Mumbai reaches the title clash, the final decision of which will be taken on the match day.

"He is improving every day. He is able to bat at the nets and also able to field. He is very keen and eager to play. He has a point to prove as well. But all will depend on the clearance from the BCCI medical team. Its a joint decision to be taken by Rohit & the medical team whether he plays or not. Mumbai franchisee will not take this decision," a team source told Republic TV on condition of anonymity.

Rohit is eager to prove his fitness after being surprisingly dropped from the entire Australia series, with the medical team reportedly concluding that he might further aggravate his hamstring injury.

It has been learnt that Rohit does not entirely agree with the report and is extremely eager and keen to play the final stages of the IPL and prove his fitness so that he makes a case for himself for the Australia tour.

The medical team is closely monitoring his progress, which he substantially has, but a green signal can be given only on the match day.

