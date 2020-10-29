Brisbane Heat Re-sign Aussie Sensation Marnus Labuschagne For BBL 2020/21 Season

Brisbane Heat on Thursday confirmed the re-signing of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The 26-year-old could only manage 55 runs in three innings during the last edition at a strike rate of 117.2 and an average of 27.50. His highest individual score was 28.

'Marnus is a great example to any young cricketer': Darren Lehmann

"Marnus is a great example to any young cricketer about the importance of working smarter as well as working harder in order to improve his skills and get better, and his terrific progress as a T20 player vindicates that," Heat coach Darren Lehmann said in an official statement. "He loves to tap into the experiences of his teammates and based on what we saw of him in last season's BBL, T20 is the logical next format for him to spread his wings and succeed," he added.

Meanwhile, star T20 power-hitter Abraham Benjamin de Villiers has said that he would not be participating in the tournament as the former Proteas skipper and his better half Danielle de Villiers are expecting the birth of their third child. This was officially confirmed by Brisbane Heat on their official Twitter handle a couple of days ago.

Brisbane Heat in BBL 2019/20

The Heat had a forgettable season as they finished at the seventh position. Sydney Sixers won their second title by getting the better of the Melbourne Stars in the tournament decider.

BBL 2020/21

The 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on 3 December 2020 and will conclude on 6 February 2021. Most of the matches will be D/N fixtures. Sydney Sixers will be defending their title this time around.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Melbourne Renegades in the curtain-raiser at the Adelaide Oval.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ: AB De Villiers Backs Out From The Upcoming Edition Of BBL, Here's The Reason

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.