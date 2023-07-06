IND Vs WI: India Star Drops Mysterious Message After Being Overlooked For Windies Series

The Indian cricket team selection committee headed by newly appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The five-match T20I series will start from August 3, 2023, and will continue till August 13, 2023. Ahead of the T20I series the Indian team will also play a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series starting from July 27, 2023, and July 12, 2023 respectively.

3 things you need to know

The Indian cricket team is currently in the West Indies and has started its preparations for the 1st Test

New faces like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the 15-member T20I squad

This will be Team India's first challenge after the disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC 2023 Final

Indian team management neglects players like Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana

However, a few new faces have been included in the T20I squad to face West Indies but a lot of players have been neglected and didn't get a place in the team despite their good performance. Players such as Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and many more were neglected despite their good performance in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 and also played a few good knocks throughout the season. Apart from Rana, Rinku Singh was also not given preference in the T20I side despite performing well in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Ruturaj Gaikwad was Chennai Super Kings' second-highest run-getter in the tournament but still was not able to find a place in the team.

Nitish Rana posts mysterious tweet after non-selection in Indian team

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana after not being considered for the T20I side against West Indies has come up with a mysterious tweet on his Twitter handle. Rana shared a post which contained a note. The note read, “Bad days build better days."

Nitish Rana's impressive performance in IPL and SMAT

Nitish Rana played a total of 14 matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Kolkata Knight Riders and added 413 runs at an average of 31.77. The 29-year-old left-handed batsman also had a tremendous run in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made a total of 317 runs from 12 games which included a century and a half-century.