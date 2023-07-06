The Indian cricket team will take on West Indies as their next challenge after the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Team India will begin their West Indies tour with the two-match Test series all set to be played in Dominica from July 12. However, after the Test series, the team will also play in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon.



India vs West Indies three-match ODI series will begin on July 27, 2023

The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies will start on August 3, 2023

The BCCI has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies

Indian team selectors neglect Rinku Singh from T20I squad

After Ajit Agarkar became the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Fresh names like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the T20I squad on the basis of their performance in the Indian Premier League 2023.

However, the team does not consist of names like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who delivered an outstanding display in the Indian Premier League 2023 and also were the fan favourites for an India call-up.

Rinku Singh's performance in the Indian Premier League 2023

Rinku Singh, who was just bought for a worth INR 80 lakh in the Indian Premier League auction by the Kolkata Knight Riders, showcased a standout performance in the IPL 2023 and showed his talent in India's imperial cricket league. The KKR batsman made 474 runs from 14 games at an average of 59.25 and had a strike rate of 149.53 throughout the tournament.

The cricket community not happy with Rinku Singh's non-selection

The Indian cricket world was displeased with the selector's negligence on Rinku Singh in the Indian T20I squad against West Indies, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Rinku Singh’s time will come sooner… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2023

Bit hard on Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. I guess the moment they settled, understandably, on Jaiswal & Gill, and wanted Ishan as a keeper, there was no room for Gaikwad. With Rinku, it was a straight call between him and Tilak Varma. Very difficult choice to make. Sometimes when you… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2023

Fast bowling looks a little thin. While it’s understandable to question the players selected, not many names who deserve are left out. Cabinet is a little bare. (Assuming Chahar’s return is getting managed)

Rinku Singh’s non-selection is a different thing though. SKY, Sanju,… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 5, 2023

The ODI series against West Indies will also be the Indian cricket teams' first challenge after the announcement of the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India will begin its campaign in the ODI World Cup against Australia on October 8, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.