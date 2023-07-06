Last Updated:

'Bit Hard': Cricket World Reacts To Tilak Getting The Nod Over Rinku Singh In India Squad

The Indian cricket team management has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Rinku Singh's omission surprised many.

Saksham nagar
Rinku Singh, KKR, IPL 2023, Team India

Rinku Singh during Indian Premier League 2023 (Image: KKR Knight Club)


The Indian cricket team will take on West Indies as their next challenge after the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Team India will begin their West Indies tour with the two-match Test series all set to be played in Dominica from July 12. However, after the Test series, the team will also play in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon. 

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs West Indies three-match ODI series will begin on July 27, 2023
  • The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies will start on August 3, 2023 
  • The BCCI has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies

Indian team selectors neglect Rinku Singh from T20I squad 

After Ajit Agarkar became the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Fresh names like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the T20I squad on the basis of their performance in the Indian Premier League 2023.

However, the team does not consist of names like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who delivered an outstanding display in the Indian Premier League 2023 and also were the fan favourites for an India call-up. 

Rinku Singh's performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 

Rinku Singh, who was just bought for a worth INR 80 lakh in the Indian Premier League auction by the Kolkata Knight Riders, showcased a standout performance in the IPL 2023 and showed his talent in India's imperial cricket league. The KKR batsman made 474 runs from 14 games at an average of 59.25 and had a strike rate of 149.53 throughout the tournament. 

The cricket community not happy with Rinku Singh's non-selection

The Indian cricket world was displeased with the selector's negligence on Rinku Singh in the Indian T20I squad against West Indies, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure. 

The ODI series against West Indies will also be the Indian cricket teams' first challenge after the announcement of the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India will begin its campaign in the ODI World Cup against Australia on October 8, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

