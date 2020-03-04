CAC Recommends Sunil Joshi As Chairman Of National Selection Committee

The BCCI-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday recommended Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men) with the former as the chairman of the committee.

The CAC, comprising of Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to select the two-member committee.

The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.



The two new members will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee.

Image credits: AFP