Cameron Bancroft Struggles After Australia Sacking, Caught 4th Time In 5 Games At Leg Slip

Cameron Bancroft is currently representing Western Australia in the ongoing 2019-20 Sheffield Shield competition. The right-handed batsman is known for his composure and for grinding long hours with the bat in first-class cricket. However, even with his defensive approach to batting, Shield bowlers have found an Achilles heel in his technique.

At the WACA, Cameron Bancroft has departed for 12.



Four of his his last five #SheffieldShield dismissals have been catches at leg slip 😲 pic.twitter.com/FqzC6iE5eM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Cameron Bancroft succumbs to leg slip catching again

Cameron Bancroft recently was out caught by a leg slip fielder. The batsman was dismissed in this manner for the fourth time in the ongoing tournament. His most recent dismissal came in a game between Western Australia and South Australia at the WACA in Perth. The batsman was dismissed by Joe Mennie’s sliding delivery, which Bancroft glanced straight towards leg slip. He managed to score only 12 and his departure left the Western Australian unit struggling at 37-2.

The mode of dismissal was also his fourth in his last five innings. Earlier in the tournament, Cameron Bancroft was sent packing in a similar manner against Victoria and Queensland to register a hat-trick of leg slip dismissals. Before the ongoing Sheffield Shield, Bancroft made his return to top-flight cricket after serving his nine-month exile. The cricketer was one of three Australians who were involved in 2018’s infamous ball-tampering saga. However, Bancroft did not have a successful comeback. He was selected to play the first two Test matches against England in August. A string of low-scores prompted the team management to drop him for the third Test at Headingley and has not played ever since for Australia as Queensland's Joe Burns was preferred for the ongoing Pakistan Test series at home.

