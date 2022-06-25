Can David Warner Become AUS Captain Again? Cricket Australia Is Changing Its Hard Stance

David Warner's international career was hanging by a thread after being banned by Cricket Australia over the 'Sandpapergate' scandal in South Africa. The incident happened back in 2018 when Australia was touring South Africa and the opening batter was the vice-captain of the team. While Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month suspension, Warner and Captain Steven Smith received a 12-month ban from all international and Australian domestic cricket.

Besides being handed a year's ban on cricketing activities, Warner was also handed a lifetime ban from taking up a leadership role in Australian cricket. However, seeing David Warner as Australian captain again could be a possibility, with reports coming in that the leadership role ban could be lifted by Cricket Australia.

Can Warner become Australia captain?

According to a report by Ben Horne of the News Corp Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) might review the captaincy ban imposed on David Warner following the 2018 'Sandpapergate Scandal'. Another reason reported behind revoking the 35-year-old's leadership ban is due to the possibility of losing him out to a cash-rich T20 league. Moreover, clubs in the Big Bash League have also reportedly shown interest in Warner's captaincy. The CA is likely to regroup and review the decision to make him eligible for leadership roles again.

David Warner last played in the BBL in 2013, with his wife Candice previously revealing that he would rather play in overseas tournaments if it meant he could captain his side. Candice also said that the length of the BBL - was unappealing to Warner and his young family.

She said, "You also have to consider that there’s so many leagues around the world that are shorter than the Big Bash. The Big Bash is a very long tournament. There are tournaments in Dubai in January that may be a better option with the family. David can still be with us Christmas and fly to Dubai early January for a shorter period of time. So that is also an option as well and in a few years time, who knows what other tournaments will be going on around the world.”

David Warner career

Speaking of David Warner's Australia career, the opener made a strong comeback to international cricket after completing his ban. Warner batted really well during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where he was the second-highest run scorer. Last year, Australia went to win their maiden T20 World Cup title where he was once again the second-highest run score of the tournament.

The New South Welshman cricketer, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to India Premier League glory back in 2016, had a poor IPL 2020 season, before being axed halfway through the season. In the IPL 2022, he had a great campaign for Delhi Capitals. Warner recently scored 99 in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, though Australia lost the series 3-2.