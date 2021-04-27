Can Prasidh Krishna Shatter Shoaib Akhtar's Record? KKR Speed Gun Breathes Fire In IPL

Prasidh Krishna, the right-handed Karnataka pacer who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made his name for bowling fast deliveries that can trouble any batsmen around the world. Prasidh Krishna who was recently selected in the Indian cricket team for the limited-overs series against England impressed the cricket experts around the world, especially Pakistan's former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Prasidh not only bowls at a fiery speed but his control with the ball is the ex-factor of his bowling.

In fact, Shoaib Akhtar has called Prasidh Krishna 'Karishma' (miracle) when he praised the young Indian fast bowler on his YouTube channel. Now, fans wonder whether he can match up to the speed of Shoaib Akhtar and shatter his record of highest bowling speed in cricket history?

It is to be noted that in IPL 2021, Prasidh Krishna has bowled faster and with more consistency in terms of quick speed when compared to the Australian international Pat Cummins. Pat Cummins' fastest ball this year has cloaked 146.71 kmph whereas Krisha's fastest delivery is of 146.60 kmph. However, the Aussie speedster's name features only once when it comes to the top 10 fastest balls in the IPL 2021. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna's name has featured 4 times in the top 10 fastest balls of IPL 2021. Prasidh Krishna started off as a net bowler for RCB, however, he made quick strides in 2018 after being named as a replacement player for Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the KKR squad.

Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record in cricket history

Prasidh Krishna got his best bowling figures in IPL in 2018. In 2018, he featured in 7 games and picked 10 wickets with a 4-wicket haul to go along with it. That 4-wicket haul came against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was instrumental in KKR’s victory in that game

Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of highest bowling speed in cricket history. Shoaib Akhtar bowled at 161.3 km/h on 22nd February 2003. He accomplished this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England’s batsman Nick Knight at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa.

As there is a saying that 'cricket is a funny game' and anything can be achieved in this sport, Shoaib Akhtar's 'Karishma' does possess the potential to break his record of highest bowling speed.

Shoaib Akhtar's Advice To Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna finished with 4/54 bowling figures in 1st ODI against England. This was the first time when an Indian pacer had taken more than three wickets on ODI debut. This impressed Shoaib Akhtar and he called him a miracle in a video on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also praised the Indian fast bowler for showcasing his attitude and character. He said, "I am very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent, and your skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done, and keep it up."

(Image Credits: BCCI/AP)