IND Vs AUS: Pakistan Legend Makes Massive Prediction For Virat Kohli Ahead Of WTC Final

The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is all set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship that is all set to begin on June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London. Ahead of the WTC final, Team India support staff and a few members of the team have reached London to begin preparations for the upcoming big event. Virat Kohli who has been in tremendous form in international cricket and also scored two back-to-back centuries in IPL 2023 has also reached England and is practicing hard in the nets.

Every Indian cricket team fan wants him to score a hundred in the WTC final and not only Indian team fans, former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar also wants him to score a hundred and is eagerly waiting for his ton. A recent tweet made by Saeed Anwar is going viral on social media where he is seen writing that he cant wait for his century in both innings of the match."

Saeed Anwar wants Virat Kohli to hit tons in both innings of the WTC final

Can't wait for the huge 💯 in both innings of the big-stage game, wishing you all the best Virat. #WTCFinal https://t.co/hNZvtp0oNd — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) May 27, 2023

Getting back to Virat Kohli's current form, the former Indian captain has regained his lost touch in international cricket and has scored over five tons in the last six months. The former Indian captain played an exceptional knock of 180+ runs against Australia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March this year and will once again be high on confidence in the most anticipated event.

Virat Kohli has also had a wonderful IPL 2023 season and has scored 639 runs in the 14 matches and it also included two back-to-back tons. The former Indian captain now would like to take his form to the final of the World Test Championship against Australia and also would like his team to lift the biggest crown of the longest format of cricket.

The World Test Championship is all set to be played from 7th June 2023 and the match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.