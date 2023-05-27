Jay Shah Confirms World Cup Schedule And Venues To Be Announced During WTC Final

The venues and the schedule of the upcoming ICC 50 over World Cup will be announced During the final of the World Test Championship in London next month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed. The move came as BCCI arranged a Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL final on 28th May. India is set to host the cricketing extravaganza this year since they lifted the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding the staging of the tournament as India is expected to be one of the favourites on their home soil. Rohit Sharma and Co. have a tough task to achieve as a lot will be depending on the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

ICC World Cup venues and schedule to be announced during WTC final

Shah also stated that decisions regarding the commencement of the Asia Cup will also be decided during that time.

"The venues for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be decided at a press conference during the ICC World Test Championship Final. The complete schedule for the tournament will also be revealed.

"The future of the Asia Cup 2023 will be decided once we have a meeting with the ACC members (Test playing nations) and the Associate nations."

The BCCI secretary informed that 15 stadiums have been shortlisted for improvement in basic facilities for the fans, keeping them in mind and more stadiums will be added at a later stage. Grant Thornton has been given the task for this purpose.

The BCCI will also be announcing specific committees in a week's time, which will handle the 2023 World Cup in India and the Women's Premier League, along with a committee to draft the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy.

"As far as the venues for the ICC Cricket World Cup are concerned, each office-bearer will be responsible for each venue. We are looking at all the metros as venues for the tournament."

"We will create a committee to structure the POSH policy. The draft is ready, it will be presented before the AGM for ratification and necessary approvals."

Shah also added that the dates and venues for the Afghanistan series are being chalked out. He further went on to reveal that the impact player rules have received praises from teams and players which has resulted in a record number of totals in excess of 200.

(With PTI inputs)