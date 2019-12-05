'Cartoon' Razzaq: Netizens Troll Ex-Pak Cricketer, Ask Him To Keep His Opinions To Himself

Indian cricket fans slammed former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for comparing Indian skipper Virat Kohli with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, asking him to keep his opinions to himself. The former Pakistan cricketer had said that while Kohli was a consistent batsman, he did not possess the same class as Tendulkar did. Fans slammed Abul Razzaq, asking him of the need to even draw a comparison between the two. Earlier, Razzaq had made a comment about Jasprit Bumrah and had called him a 'baby bowler', sparking outrage from the Indian fans who trolled him in retort. Fans told Razzaq to keep his opinion to himself and asked him to look into the conditions of the Pakistan cricket team before opening his mouth about the Indian skipper.

Netizens slam Razzaq for 'unwanted opinion'

Cartoon time again... — sundar kambam (@sundarkambam) December 5, 2019

It want make any difference as statement given by a person is not creditable himself & Sachin himself has said if anybody who can break his record is Virat & Rohit & anyway Virat is today at no 1 in Test & One day — dhiraj (@dhiraj18139763) December 5, 2019

Who wants your opinion.get lost — Jayantibhai patel (@Jayanti97178025) December 5, 2019

Arree lets decide what mr razzaq place was when he was playing. He is also becoming a laughing stock post retirement just like imran khan — ABHISHEK VERMA (@ABHIKIBAAT) December 5, 2019

Razzaq compares Kohli with Sachin

Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he doesn't have the same class as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, believes former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq feels overall the standard of cricket worldwide has declined. "We are not seeing the same world-class players that we played against say between 1992 to 2007. T20 cricket has changed the game. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now," he told Cricket Pakistan. "Look at Virat Kohli when he scores he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but I don't place him in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar, who was a different class altogether."

Razzaq takes a jibe at Bumrah

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, took a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called the number one ODI bowler, a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scored 5080 runs and scalped 269 wickets, stated that having played legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akhtar and Shoaib Akhtar, he could easily attack and dominate Bumrah. Razzaq added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar. Soon after his remarks on India's ace bowler, agitated netizens bashed the former all-rounder.

