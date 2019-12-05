Confident Shivam Dube Calls Team India 'best In World Cricket', All Set For Windies

The latest addition to India's list of hard-hitting all-rounders Shivam Dube believes that India is the best team in world cricket at the moment & that they will win the series against West Indies. Speaking ahead of the first T20 in Hyderabad to ICC, Shivam Dube expressed confidence in upsetting West Indies as Team India had prepared adequately to face a good Windies side. Revealing his strategy, Shivam Dube said that he was very confident as a bowler and that he prepares himself in a manner to give four proper overs for the side. Stressing on the needing to maintain fitness as an all-rounder, Shivam Dube accepted that the switch to international cricket from domestic was difficult and that he had done really well to prove himself. The all-rounder also revealed that skipper Virat Kohli contributed to boosting his confidence by constantly supporting and guiding him, ensuring Shivam he feels good both on-field and in the dressing room.

Shivam Dube heads to Windies series with confidence

"I think India is the best team in world cricket."



'Not trying to replace Hardik Pandya'

Hard-hitting all-rounder, Shivam Dube's performance against Bangladesh earned him a place in the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies, starting December 6 in Hyderabad. With Hardik Pandya sidelined with an injury, Dube is looking set to find a place in the team once again. The all-rounder is touted to be a player who can challenge Hardik Pandya’s place in the Indian team. However, the all-rounder nullified this conjecture and said that he is not treating the series as an opportunity to replace Pandya and is just looking forward to doing well for the nation.

Speaking ahead of the first encounter with the Windies, Dube said, “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik but I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better. Everyone is supporting me. The support from the captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room."

