'Cash Is King': Brad Hodge Slams Australia & England Players For Participating In IPL 2021

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge has taken a subtle jibe at Australia and England players for participating in the ongoing IPL 2021. According to Hodge, the players of both teams have given more weightage to the marquee tournament over their respective national teams.

'Cash is king': Brad Hodge

It so happened that one of the cricket fans took to Twitter and wrote that both Australia and England had cancelled their tours of South Africa because of COVID concerns but now, they have decided to prolong their stay in India for participating in IPL 2021 despite 330,000 COVID-19 cases in the country. The fan concluded by making a sarcastic comment by saying that he is looking forward to the Delhi-Bangalore clash.

Cash is king — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) April 27, 2021

As soon as it came to the former KKR & RR player's notice he came forward and wrote that 'Cash is king'. The ex-all-rounder's tweet did not go down well with many of the passionate cricket fans. Here are some of the reactions.

Hodgey, Cash would definitely be a factor but also, let's not forget that the bubble has not been breached. If there were cases coming out in the bubble then Players would have considered other options. — Kartik O ðŸâš½ðŸ”— (@KOCricket528) April 27, 2021

There is nothing wrong in earning that. Also regarding that SA tour it is CA that back stepped not the players as far as I know. — RustyRhurbarb (@Kvganesh02) April 27, 2021

I don't think those players are representing Australia, so they are not Cricket Australia's responsibility. — Jim Wright (@alieninexile) April 28, 2021

Earlier, England and Australia had cancelled their respective away bilateral tours to South Africa over COVID-19 concerns. Nonetheless, many players from both countries are taking part in this edition of the Indian Premier League amid the escalating health crisis in India as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 storm in India

India received assurance of assistance from across the world as the new wave of the virus has shaken the whole country. The combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources has led to the death of several patients. Hospitals in several states are facing the pressure of caseload and not enough equipment for treatment.

Till February India was on the verge of winning the COVID battle however, according to the medical experts, new mutants and casualty amongst the citizens of the country resulted in destructive conditions. The vaccination drive is in full swing but it has not curtailed the virus completely. India is recording more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for the past several days.

On Wednesday, India reported 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths, and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,79,97,267

Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371

Death toll: 2,01,187

Active cases: 29,78,709

Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367

