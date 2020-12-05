CH W Vs WB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, New Zealand Women’s ODD Preview

Central Hinds Women (CH W) will go up against Wellington Blaze Women (WB W) in the upcoming match of the New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition. The match will be played at the Donnelly Park in Levin, New Zealand. CH W vs WB W live streaming is slated to begin at 2:30 am IST on Sunday, December 6. Here is our CH W vs WB W prediction, info on how to watch CH W vs WB W live in India and where to catch BGR vs LSH live scores.

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live streaming: CH W vs WB W live scores and preview

Central Hinds Women are currently leading the New Zealand Cricket Women's ODD standings with 15 points. Mikaela Greig and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot on the charts with zero points as they have lost all their past matches, which also includes a loss at the hands of Central Hinds Women.

NZ Women’s ODD live streaming: Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live in India

The Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze game will not be televised live in India. However, fans can access the Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live streaming in India on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website as well as on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube page. Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live scores and updates can also be found on FanCode as well as on the NZ cricket website and social media accounts.

Date: Sunday, December 6

Time: 2:30 am IST

Venue: Donnelly Park in Levin, New Zealand

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The weather for the Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze clash is not a hopeful one. According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain on Sunday as the temperature around Donnelly Park is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity being 70%. The pitch, on the other hand, has generally been a high scoring one with a lot on offer for the batters and bowlers.

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live scores: Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze squads

NZ Women’s ODD: Central Hinds squad

Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

NZ Women’s ODD: Wellington Blaze squad

Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre, Olivia Boivin

Image Source: CDcricket/ Twitter

