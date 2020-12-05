CH W Vs WB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, New Zealand Women’s ODD Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Central Hinds Women (CH W) will go up against Wellington Blaze Women (WB W) in the upcoming match of the New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition. The match will be played at the Donnelly Park in Levin, New Zealand. CH W vs WB W live streaming is slated to begin at 2:30 am IST on Sunday, December 6. Here is our CH W vs WB W prediction, info on how to watch CH W vs WB W live in India and where to catch BGR vs LSH live scores.
Central Hinds Women are currently leading the New Zealand Cricket Women's ODD standings with 15 points. Mikaela Greig and team have played three matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot on the charts with zero points as they have lost all their past matches, which also includes a loss at the hands of Central Hinds Women.
Also Read l West Indies 114-5 at lunch on Day 3, 1st test vs New Zealand
The Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze game will not be televised live in India. However, fans can access the Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live streaming in India on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website as well as on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube page. Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze live scores and updates can also be found on FanCode as well as on the NZ cricket website and social media accounts.
Also Read l NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day
The weather for the Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze clash is not a hopeful one. According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain on Sunday as the temperature around Donnelly Park is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity being 70%. The pitch, on the other hand, has generally been a high scoring one with a lot on offer for the batters and bowlers.
🚨Five-for alert🚨— Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 4, 2020
JESS WATKIN has 4: Blaze 110/9 in the 39th#CENTRALHINDS #HBJSHIELDhttps://t.co/ox3cWcStL9 pic.twitter.com/aITnSntmfj
Also Read l Pakistan loses training rights in New Zealand after positive tests in 53-man squad
Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Monique Rees
Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre, Olivia Boivin
Also Read l New Zealand opener Tom Latham lauds WI bowlers for bowling well periodically on Day 1
Image Source: CDcricket/ Twitter
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Mark Taylor says concussion rules will suffer the same fate as runner's rule if misused
24 mins ago
CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
27 mins ago
CD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
28 mins ago
AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
42 mins ago
Ford Trophy 2020 CD vs WEL live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
47 mins ago
Aakash Chopra backs Shubman Gill to replace Virat Kohli in last 3 Test matches against Aus
1 hour ago