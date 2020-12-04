NS W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Northern Districts Women will go up against Canterbury Women in match 8 of the New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition. The NS W vs CM W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 am IST on December 5 from the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. Here is our NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, NS W vs CM W Dream11 team, and NS W vs CM W Dream11 top picks.
We head to Whangarei for rounds 3&4 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this weekend!— Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 3, 2020
One change to the team from our Otago visit, Kirsty nation comes into the 12 for Allie Mace-Cochrane. #WeAreCanterbury #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/3Rm6pZKyrP
Round three and four of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will see the Northern Districts take on the Canterbury Magicians. Both teams have had excellent starts at the tournament. Last season's runner-ups, The Northern Districts Women, started their campaign with two matches against the Wellington Women. They won the first encounter by 2 wickets, improving it to 8 wickets in the second match. This puts them in third place on the table with nine points.
The Canterbury Magicians Women have also remained undefeated at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield series 2020. Their first two games were against the Otago Volts Women. Canterbury won the first game by 91 runs, again improving further in their second game and winning it by a massive 133 runs. These overwhelming margins of victory have put the Canterbury Women in second place on the table with a net run rate of 2.333 and 10 points to their name.
Northern Districts Women predicted playing XI - Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, L Heaps, Kayley Knight
Canterbury Women predicted playing XI - Frances Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Kate Ebrahim Broadmore, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons, Georgia Edge
Northern Districts Women - Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Charlotte Sarsfield, Eimear Richardson
Canterbury Women - Frances Mackay, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim Broadmore, Jacinta Savage
Wicketkeeper: Olivia Lobb
Batsmen: Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Ebrahim Broadmore, Lucy Boucher
Allrounders: Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage
Bowlers: Charlotte Sarsfield, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons
According to our NS W vs CM W match prediction, Canterbury Women will win this match.
Note: The NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction and NS W vs CM W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NS W vs CM W Dream11 team and NS W vs CM W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
