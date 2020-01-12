Chahal TV: Manish Pandey Opens Up About His Splendid Knock And Electrifying Fielding

'Chahal TV' is a segment that is hosted by wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal where he can be seen interviewing star performers of a particular match. This time the special guest who featured in his segment was none other than Manish Pandey who had starred with the bat as well as on the field.

Manish Pandey on Chahal TV

Manish Pandey first thanked Yuzi Chahal for inviting him on Chahal TV and then talked about his contributions with the bat and then his energetic fielding.

''I got to play a match after a long time and I enjoyed it. We discuss with the coaches that when your time will come, make sure that you deliver and do well for the team so I thought today was the day and when I got to know that I would be playing, I felt good. I felt as if I was playing after a long time. I wanted to do well for the team which happened today and I feel good that I could contribute to the team's winning cause and will keep on doing it'', said Manish Pandey.

''The amount of time I give to my batting, I dedicate the same amount of time for fielding which is very important as well because these catches help you in winning some close matches. When you get to take such kind of catches and effect these run outs then you need to make sure that you grab them and improve your fielding standards'', he added.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Manish Pandey shines as India post 201/6

Earlier, India who were asked to bat first by Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga got off to a flying start courtesy of an opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who added 97 runs. Both went on to score their respective half-centuries. However, after their dismissals, quick wickets seemed to derail the Indian innings. And after skipper Kohli was run out for a 17-ball 26, it appeared like the Men In Blue would not be able to finish their innings well.

Manish Pandey, who was promoted up the order had other ideas as he cut loose and took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. He remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 31 at a strike rate of 172.22 as India finished at 201/6 in 20 overs.

India win their third straight T20I series

Chasing a huge target of 202, Sri Lanka were never really there in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Dhananjaya de Silva played a cameo knock of a 36-ball 57 at a strike rate of 158.33. However, his single-hearted effort was not enough as the visitors were bundled out for 123 with 4.1 overs to spare as India registered a comfortable win by 78 runs to win their third straight T20I series.

