Chahal TV Returns After 8 Months As Host Yuzvendra Interviews 'Ghudsawar' Jadeja

Yuzvendra Chahal is back with a bang as he has brought back his famous segment 'Chahal TV' and the celebrity who has made an appearance on the show this time around is Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jaddu had played an instrumental role in the visitors' 13-run win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval with his stellar all-round performance. He scored a quickfire unbeaten 66 in the middle-order as India breached the 300-run mark. Jaddu then followed it up with a stunning catch as well as the key wicket of skipper Aaron Finch in the second innings.

READ: Steve Smith Credits Pacers From Both Teams For Making The New-ball Do The Talking

'The return of Chahal TV'

In the very first segment of 'Chahal TV' after eight months, Yuzi introduces Ravi Jadeja in a 'Hatke' manner by calling him a 'Ghudsawar' (Horseman) after which he asked him what he and Hardik Pandya had planned during their 150-run partnership for the sixth-wicket stand.

"The plan was simple because I and Hardik were talking about how we were going to build the innings as we did not have too much depth in our batting after us and at the same time, we could not even afford to lose a wicket either. So we were telling each other that we need to be around till the very end. We both were explaining to each other what all needs to be done in a particular situation. Therefore, it was very crucial for us to take the team to 300 from 150 after we had lost five wickets", said the Saurashtra all-rounder.

While talking about his bowling performance in the second innings, the southpaw revealed that he was bowling stump-to-stump.

WATCH - The return of Chahal 📺 from Down Under 😎



Presenting @imjadeja, Chahal TV's special guest after Team India's 13-run win over Australia in Canberra - by @Moulinparikh



Full interview 👉https://t.co/wu7ZHxG6sH #TeamIndia | @yuzi_chahal | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gJotKcX1xx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

"I was bowling stump-to-stump lines. I ball was gripping and hence, I decided to keep it on the fifth stump so that it ends up pitching on the stump. That was my plan and on top of that, there was a bit of turn on offer but not too much though. However, it was way better than the wicket at Sydney", he further added.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: Shahid Afridi Leaves LPL 2020 Midway Citing 'personal Emergency', Vows To Return Later

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.