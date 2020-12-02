Shahid Afridi Leaves LPL 2020 Midway Citing 'personal Emergency', Vows To Return Later

Shahid Afridi has backed out from the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) citing 'personal emergency'. However, he has also made it clear that he will join his team immediately after the situation is handled. 'Lala' is representing the Galle Gladiators in the tournament.

'Personal emergency': Shahid Afridi

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Afridi wrote that he has a personal emergency to attend back home after which he will be back to take further part in the competition. The veteran all-rounder concluded by expressing his best wishes to the Gladiators.

Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 2, 2020

Shahid Afridi in LPL 2020 so far

The former Pakistani skipper has had a good tournament so far. He had turned back the clock during Galle's season opener against Jaffna Stallions where he had scored a quickfire 23-ball 58. He had displayed his power-hitting techniques and at that point in time, it appeared that the 'Vintage' Afridi was back on the 22 yards after he had a lacklustre outing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, he could not follow it up against the Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers respectively. In fact, the Karachi power-hitter had scored a golden duck in Galle's last match against the Tuskers on Monday evening.

Even though the senior pro has had a hot and cold tournament so far, his team is yet to open its account this season. They have lost all their three matches and desperately need a win in order to avoid their campaign from getting derailed. Galle Gladiators have their task cut out as they have lost all their games by big margins. While the Jaffna Stallions had handed them an eight-wicket defeat last Friday, they had lost their next two encounters against Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers by 34 and 25 runs respectively.

The Gladiators will next be seen in action against Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday i.e. December 3. They will be hoping to snap their losing streak in what is their first reverse fixture clash of this season.

