Chances Of Lanka Hosting IPL Is Very Low: BCCI

After Sri Lankan Cricket Board has reportedly offered to play host for 2020 IPL season, BCCI has refused to commit either way saying it neither accepts nor rejects "the proposal" which was yet to officially come to the Board adding that the chances were rather low.

A top BCCI official who is also IPL governing council member told Republic TV that the chances of Sri Lanka hosting IPL was infact very low. "Officially the request has not come to us so the question of considering or rejecting it does not arise. Once it comes officially we may or may not consider it. But frankly speaking, the chances are low. The availability of foreign players and logistical matters are big issues," the top official told Republic TV on a telephonic conversation on condition of anonymity.

Apparently, the SLCB has written to BCCI offering to host the IPL, a fact denied by BCCI official. "We are not aware of any such letter of proposal. I am hearing it from you only. In case it comes we will not outrightly reject it. We will discuss the merits and demerits of it and accordingly take a decision. It's too premature to commit either way. But if you ask me personally, I would say the chances are rather slim," he observed.