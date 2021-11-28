Chelsea Vs Manchester United: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India, UK, US?

In a titanic Premier League clash, Chelsea are set to host their fierce rivals Manchester United. The match will take place at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge in London. Both the teams will be hungry for a win as Chelsea will hope to strengthen their grip on the top spot while United will be hoping to push up the table from ninth.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream in India

The Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge in London.

Image: premierleague.com