IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Openers Are On Their Way To The Middle

Hit hard by a start that least defines them, Chennai would be desperate to find answers to their predicament when they take on Punjab in Dubai on Sunday

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:22 IST, October 4th 2020
Stay Tuned as live action gets underway

Punjab eyeing a formidable total after winning the toss and electing to bat first

pointer
19:13 IST, October 4th 2020
Here's a look at Chennai's updated Playing XI

 

pointer
19:12 IST, October 4th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of Punjab

 

pointer
19:08 IST, October 4th 2020
Punjab to bat first after the coin lands in skipper KL Rahul's favor

Punjab have won the toss and will be batting first

pointer
18:57 IST, October 4th 2020
He might not be in the best of form but MS Dhoni never fails to put a smile on his face

 

pointer
18:55 IST, October 4th 2020
Will MS Dhoni come out all guns blazing tonight?

 

pointer
18:49 IST, October 4th 2020
Ahead of their intense clash against Chennai later tonight, KL Rahul & Co. have a very special message

 

pointer
18:42 IST, October 4th 2020
Mohammed Shami looking to register his 50th IPL scalp against Chennai tonight

 

pointer
18:31 IST, October 4th 2020
As both teams are at the bottom of the points table, the coaches seem to have a serious discussion in the nets

 

pointer
18:28 IST, October 4th 2020
Chennai players are on their way to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

 

