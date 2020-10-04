IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Openers Are On Their Way To The Middle

Hit hard by a start that least defines them, Chennai would be desperate to find answers to their predicament when they take on Punjab in Dubai on Sunday

19:22 IST, October 4th 2020 Stay Tuned as live action gets underway Punjab eyeing a formidable total after winning the toss and electing to bat first

19:13 IST, October 4th 2020 Here's a look at Chennai's updated Playing XI Match 18. Chennai Super Kings XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, DJ Bravo, D Chahar, P Chawla, S Thakur https://t.co/FdcfFeGBmz #KXIPvCSK #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

19:12 IST, October 4th 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of Punjab Match 18. Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Agarwal, M Singh, N Pooran, G Maxwell, S Khan, C Jordan, H Brar, R Bishnoi, M Shami, S Cottrell https://t.co/FdcfFeGBmz #KXIPvCSK #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

19:08 IST, October 4th 2020 Punjab to bat first after the coin lands in skipper KL Rahul's favor Punjab have won the toss and will be batting first

18:57 IST, October 4th 2020 He might not be in the best of form but MS Dhoni never fails to put a smile on his face "Even through the tough times in life, what's important is, to go through everything with a smile on your face." 🦁💛 #Thala #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/m3s5wciJKg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 4, 2020

18:55 IST, October 4th 2020 Will MS Dhoni come out all guns blazing tonight? What do you reckon the conversation is between Coach Fleming and @msdhoni ?#KXIPvCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j4jvECMQYS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

18:49 IST, October 4th 2020 Ahead of their intense clash against Chennai later tonight, KL Rahul & Co. have a very special message Special message for our Kings from some very special fans 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/IAzMxhB6L6 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 4, 2020

18:42 IST, October 4th 2020 Mohammed Shami looking to register his 50th IPL scalp against Chennai tonight 💭 Dreamin' about his 50th #Dream11IPL wicket like...#SaddaPunjab #KXIP @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/wc1KDUSGeR — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 4, 2020

18:31 IST, October 4th 2020 As both teams are at the bottom of the points table, the coaches seem to have a serious discussion in the nets Bigg Bosses watching. 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/p7hpBz6bWw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 4, 2020

18:28 IST, October 4th 2020 Chennai players are on their way to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium One step at a time... 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/YqFf6bgp8b — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 4, 2020

