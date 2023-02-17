Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule And Squad For IPL 2023: CSK Take On GT In Opening Match

Chennai Super Kings will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural game of the 2023 Indian Premier League on 31st march in Ahmedabad. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the most intelligent brains amongst the current IPL captains and the former Indian skipper is likely to lead the side for one last time in this tournament. CSK will host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in their first home match of this season at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 schedule

Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.