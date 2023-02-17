Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Guard Of Honour By Team India Players On His 100th Test; WATCH

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was honored by his Indian teammates for completing the milestone of making 100 Test appearances for Team India. The 35-year-old received a guard of honour from the Indian players before the day's play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Pujara walks out to the field with his teammates lining on both sides and applauding him for the milestone.

The Test specialist received a memento from the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. “Cheteshwar when we are playing as kids growing up, we are playing at home, down in the streets, in the maidans, we are all dreaming of playing for India. When we do eventually play for India, it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s a heavy feeling and we want to do that over and over again,” Gavaskar told Pujara.

"You've put your body on the line for India"

Further praising Pujara for his milestone, the Gavaskar added, “Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi. When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India. You've taken the blows, you got up, and you made bowlers earn your wicket".

A special landmark 👌



A special cricketer 👍



A special hundred 💯



Congratulations to @cheteshwar1 as he plays his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test 👏 👏



Well done 🙌 🙌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8 #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/c5tXFVuhDI — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

“Every single run you scored is a big plus for India. You've been a role model for what hard work, self-belief, and dreams can do,” said the former India captain, who featured in 125 Tests in his career. Meanwhile, Pujara made his international debut for India in 2010 and has scored 7021 runs, averaging more than 44 in his career.

Cheteshwar Pujara opens on playing 100 Test matches for India

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the match, Pujara said, “Legends like you have inspired me. As a young cricketer, I always dreamt of playing for India, but I never thought I'd be playing 100 Test matches for India”.

“I believe Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game and it tests your temperament; there are so many similarities between life and Test cricket. If you can fight through tough periods, you always come out on top. I feel really proud and to all the youngsters out there, I encourage you to work hard and strive to play for India. Thanks to my family and friends for their support. Thanks to the BCCI, media, and my teammates and support staff,” he added.