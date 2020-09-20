Chris Gayle Pumped Up For IPL 2020, Breaks Into Impromptu Dance On Popular Bhojpuri Song

Chris Gayle might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 opening encounter against Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening. He will be representing the 2014 runners-up for a third successive season and will be looking to make his bat do the talking on the 22 yards. However, just a few hours before the 'Gayle Storm' in Dubai, the 'Universe Boss' seemed to be very excited as he decided to entertain his fans with his dance moves.

Gayle breaks into impromptu dance on a popular Bhojpuri song

Ahead of Punjab's clash against Delhi, the explosive opening batsman was seen breaking into impromptu dance on popular Bhojpuri song. What really stood out here is that the Caribbean megastar was seen entertaining one and all in the team bus with his unique dance moves that involved some hand as well as finger movements.

Who will come out on top in the Northern derby?

Both teams will be hoping to add the first two points in this Northern derby. Delhi will be led by the young and elegant Shreyas Iyer for the second straight season while KL Rahul has been appointed as Punjab's new skipper. The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions after the 2014 finalists failed to reach the playoffs in the 2018 and 2019 editions and now he will be looking to prove a point or two when he wears the Delhi jersey this year.

Both teams seem to have their bases covered at the moment. Delhi who had finished third last year boast of having Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and skipper Iyer in their top-order. The addition of Ajinkya Rahane strengthens their batting in the middle-order. The 2014 finalists on the other hand have the likes of the explosive Chris Gayle, captain Rahul, and, Mayank Agarwal in the top-three. When it comes to the bowling department of the two teams, young Proteas sensation and Indian pace spearhead Mohammad Shami will be expected to deliver for their respective sides with the new ball in hand and at the same time, they would also be hoping to make it matter while bowling in the death overs as well.

