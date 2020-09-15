IPL 2020: Will New Jersey & Sponsorship Change Rajasthan Royals' Fortunes This Season?

Rajasthan Royals have roped in the Austrian energy drink brand Red Bull as one of their premier sponsors for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday i.e. September 19. In fact, it was the energy drink brand that had taken the initiative of unveiling RR's official jersey for IPL 2020 and they did it in style.

RR's official matchday jersey unveiled

Last week, a parachuter had come forward to handover Rajasthan's new kits in a unique manner. By the look of it, it can be made out that the parachute was sponsored by Red Bull. The video starts with a parachuter bringing a parcel in a backpack as youngster Riyan Parag reveals the 2008 champions will be unveiling their official jersey. All the Rajasthan players are seen enjoying themselves on the beach and that is when the parachuter's presence grabs their attention. He then does some kind of acrobatics that leave the players puzzled and when he finally lands on the ground, Parag opens the backpack and takes three RR jerseys. He keeps one with him and hands the other two to the new recruits Robin Uthappa and David Miller.

Watch the video here:



It was then learned that the skydiver who had taken the players and the Rajasthan Royals team management by surprise was Dani Roman.

“I am aware of how Red Bull is about extreme sports and adventures so I was excited and expecting something crazy to happen today. Sky diving is something on my bucket list and seeing someone come down from the sky today and land with our jerseys was amazing,” said all-rounder Riyan Parag. “Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise. It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season. I have myself experienced skydiving in Dubai a couple of years back, brought back a lot of memories," said South Africa's explosive middle-order batsman David Miller.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

Meanwhile, the Royals would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.

(Image Courtesy: SAJAL KAPOOR | RAJASTHAN ROYALS | RED BULL CONTENT POOL)

