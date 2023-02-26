Chris Gayle Dances To The Tunes Of Kannada Song During Chalanachitra Cup 2023 - WATCH

Chris Gayle, who is famous for his antics inside the cricketing field has yet again amused fans. The Jamaican Cricketer never shies away from shaking a leg and this time he got the crowd moving to the tunes of Kannada song Chuttu Chuttu. The short gig featuring Gayle took place during Chalanchitra Cup 2023.

While fielding at boundary during the match between Ganga Warriors and the Hoysala Eagles, Chris Gayle as he so often tends to do, took the responsibility of entertaining the fans. While when he holds the bat he just stands and delivers, but when de doesn't have bat he makes his presence felt through his feet. Addressing the crowd the Universe Boss grooved to the latest Kannada song. Witnessing Gayle giving his personal performance, one of the spectators recorded the act on camera device and viraled it on Social Media.

Watch Chris Gayle dance to to the tunes of Kannada song

Here's the video of Chis Gayle dancing to the tunes of Kannada song.

In the match Chris Gayle scopred a quick-fire 59 of 23 balls. Here's glimpse of the innings.

Chris Gayle storm in M.Chinnaswamy yesterday in KCC 🔥🤩#KicchaSudeep and #ChrisGayle batting❤🔥

Finally got a chance to see Gayle hitting more than a six at Chinnaswamy 😎#UniverseBoss #KCCSeason3 #KCC pic.twitter.com/QkbMFFABYM — Venkatesh Bharadwaj🇮🇳 (@VBharadwaj02) February 25, 2023

Here's another occasion when Gayle put on the dancing shoes.

The welcome at Piarco International is unmatched, watch Jamaica’s Chris Gayle ‘jump’ right into the revelry as he & thousands of others head to Trinidad for the culmination of their 2023 Carnival season, this weekend into next week Tuesday🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EvpqK9l2O9 — Sound Chat Radio (@IrishandChin) February 18, 2023

Chris Gayle on the most difficult bowler he faced

"Definitely Bumrah! I can't seem to get him. Difficult to pick his slower balls as well. His variation is very very unique. So, I will pick Bumrah. He is the hardest to hit," Chris Gayle said on JioCinema's show 'All-time Goats'.