Chris Gayle Names The Most Difficult Indian Bowler He Has Faced; 'I Can't Seem To Get Him'

Former West Indies batsman and IPL superstar Chris Gayle has named the most difficult Indian bowler he has ever faced in his illustrious career. Gayle was asked to pick who he thought was the toughest Indian bowler during his playing days. Gayle immediately named Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the most difficult Indian bowler he has played against.

Gayle, who was part of a discussion on JioCinema along with former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and Indian batsman Robin Uthappa, said he never understood Bumrah's variations including his slower balls. Gayle went on to add that he always found Bumrah to be the hardest bowler to hit when he was playing against India or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Definitely Bumrah! I can't seem to get him. Difficult to pick his slower balls as well. His variation is very very unique. So, I will pick Bumrah. He is the hardest to hit," Chris Gayle said on JioCinema's show 'All-time Goats'.

'That's madness to be able to do that as a bowler'

Meanwhile, Styris also heaped praise on the Indian speedster, saying that Bumrah has got the three facets of the game covered. Styris highlighted how Bumrah can bowl a good bumper, a great slower ball, and can hit yorkers, which is the toughest for any bowler. Uthappa described Bumrah's ability to get the ball to swing away with his unique action as "madness".

"I always feel he's got the three facets of the game nailed. Just the first six overs, he can come back in the 11th, which Mumbai often used him in that role, didn't they? to come back and get a wicket. And in the death, the way he's able to, he's got a good bumper, he's got a great slower ball and he can hit the yorkers which under pressure is the toughest," Scott Styris added.

"And I think just his ability with that action to get the ball to swing away, that's madness to be able to do that as a bowler with that kind of action," Robin Uthappa said.

As far as Bumrah is concerned, the right-arm pacer has been out of cricketing action for the past several months due to a back injury. He was slated to make a comeback during the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand but was later withdrawn after he failed to recover on time. Bumrah has also been ruled out of the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia. He is expected to return for the final two games of the bilateral contest.

Image: IPL

