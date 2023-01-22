Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Absence: 'We Do Miss Him...'

After delivering an outstanding player of the match performance in the second ODI against New Zealand, Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has explained how the side could be even better if Jasprit Bumrah makes his return to the side. Bumrah continues to be sidelined as he is working on his fitness after recently recovering from a back injury.

'Waiting for him': Mohammed Shami on Bumrah's return

While speaking at his post-match press conference about how Team India continues to miss the services of star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami replied, "The absence of good players is always felt. But if a player gets injured, the game doesn’t stop. We do miss him because he is a good bowler. We are hopeful that he returns soon so that the team gets even stronger. He is working on his fitness, and we are waiting for him to join the Indian team and complete the setup."

Even though the likes of Bumrah would undoubtedly strengthen Team India's squad, his absence was not felt much in the second ODI against New Zealand. Shami's outstanding figures of 3/18 from his six overs helped the Men in Blue register a dominating eight-wicket win in the second game of the series.

In the process, Team India also clinched the series 2-0, with the final game of the series yet to be played in Indore on January 24. Following his player-of-the-match performance against New Zealand in the second ODI, Shami also went on to explain how he likes playing as many matches as possible, and how the management is managing the workload of players extremely well.

"I always like playing matches. I feel it is better than practice because your reality is visible there. So, it is better to play as many matches as you can ahead of a big tournament. Obviously, everyone’s workload is being managed and is being managed very well. I am hoping the main players and seniors stay in a good zone and set up ahead of the big tournaments," added Mohammed Shami.

If Team India were to clean sweep the three-match ODI series, there is also a possibility that they can attain the top ranking in this format. England are currently the top-ranked side with New Zealand in second and India in third.